THE National leadership of the Apex Igbo social-cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , has congratulated the newly elected President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland, Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto.

Lady Aqueen Ibeto came into prominence with her election as the deputy president of Ohanaeze UK, representing Enugu State in 2018. She made history, weekend, when she became the very first Igbo woman to be entrusted with the office of Ohanaeze President anywhere in the world.

She founded Adaure Women, a non-governmental organization and was the first Vice President of Igbo communities in the UK.

Lady Aqueen Ibeto had performed creditably as the Deputy to the outgoing President from Ebonyi State, Dr Nnana Igwe.

In the build-up to the election, she emerged as the consensus candidate for Enugu State which takes over from Ebonyi State in conformity with the National Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitutional zoning formula.

Though some candidates later disagreed with the consensus arrangement by entering into the contest with her, she was overwhelmingly voted for.

Speaking after her election, Lady Aqueen in an emotional laden voice, attributed the victory to God alone, promised to run an open and all inclusive leadership saying: “I have lived and dedicated my life to the service of God and humanity; today I behold the reward of hard work and dedication. This development has further ignited my passion as a servant leader.”

Congratulating Lady Aqueen, the Ohanaeze, in a message by National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with keen interest and admiration, your track record of accomplishments, stellar background and pedigree, character, comeliness, integrity and deep sense of commitment to the Igbo affairs. We hope that your enviable wealth of experience will be brought to bear in the discharge of your function as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland. The office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will always accord you all the support and cooperation during your tenure.”

This special recognition by the National headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has put to rest some discordant voices that are not comfortable with the emergence of a woman as Ohanaeze President.

