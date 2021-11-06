…dedicates Award to N’Delta youths

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING detailed assessment by a nonprofit making organization, Logic Nigeria Project Ambassadors Initiative, LNPAI, on the Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor of Cross River State, Ebriku John Friday (JP), on commitment to youth development and impact, honoured him with the prestigious ‘Niger Delta Youth Ambassador’ Award.

According to LNPAI, the award is in recognition of his contribution made to the economic development of the region for youth development and empowerment, developing democratic principles, and promoting cultural values and practice in the Niger Delta region.

Currently, he (Friday) is one of the youngest political appointees in Nigeria, who was appointed by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for being an inspiration to youths, empowering youths across the region, giving support to the less privileged and contributing positively to humanity.

Ebriku, who is also the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of theLeaderng.com/eHub Media, thanked the organisers, Best Logic Nigeria Project Ambassadors Initiative and its CEO, Mr Jeremiah Agala, for the honour done him.

The award was on the heels of a two day ‘2021 South-South Emerging Leaders Conference’ with the theme ‘The Youths: Building Beyond Oil and Politics’, which ended with an award presentation ceremony was held at the University of Calabar Conference Centre, Calabar, Cross River State.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech laden with emotion, he dedicated the award to youths of Niger Delta and God Almighty, while he recognized traditional and religious leaders for their peaceful dispositions in a time like this in Nigeria.

He said: “Let me first give thanks to God who gave me life and I want to thank all South-South Youths, who supported me and made this course to succeed.

“For us in South-South region, we are determined to make a difference in the lives of our people by providing support and environmental development through various initiatives.

“I dedicate this award to God, our traditional and religious leaders for their strong support and partnership which has contributed immensely to the peace and stability we now have in South-South.”

However, he urged young people in the region to remain disciplined and focused to become what they desire to be in life.

“I urge the youths to focus on their skills, build character, capacity, courage and content to excel in life”, he added.