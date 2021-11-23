With the numerous aspects of life that constantly gain our attention, last week reminded us of how much consciousness we should have for that one thing that takes us around – cars. The perfect way to capture this moment was an event sponsored by GAC Motor called The 21st Abuja International Motor Fair.

The International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja drew the attention of everyone to a jaw-dropping display of the latest GAC Motor editions yet to be seen on Nigerian roads. As sponsors of the event, it was also a perfect opportunity for the foremost automobile brand to tell guests why owning a GAC Motor is the best decision they can make.

The GAC Motor Pavilion, an 89 feet edifice was the centre for all things ‘automobile advancement’. It was the point of convergence for guests looking to upgrade their lifestyle with a wide range of car specs to choose from, chief of which is the flagship GN8 Series, a minivan that combines luxury and comfort on one single drive. One of the interesting features that got users spellbound was the roomy first-class cabin interior that comes with it. At a 25% discount, attendees at the Pavilion were able to purchase the GN8.

Following this flagship GAC edition was the showcase of the GS3, GS4, GS8, and GA4 series; each of which came with its own unique features, one of which is how the GS8 can start with a smartwatch. All of these cars were available to visitors at the Pavilion at a 10% discount.

Feasting one’s eyes is not enough. The management of GAC Motor deemed it a perfect opportunity for people to make that long-awaited upgrade by picking any GAC edition of their choice through a wide range of purchase models:

First among the options is the “Drive now, Pay later” scheme which gives guests the chance to pick any GAC car of their choice and pay the full sum at their convenience; given they meet the stipulated terms and conditions.

Another interesting alternative was the GAC Car Financing Plan, which gave guests the option to apply for the car financing option, enabling them to get a car on loan.

In justifying the position of the GAC brand into making car ownership affordable and accessible, the General Manager, Commercial GAC Motor, Mr Jubril Arogundade (representing the Chairman of GAC Motor in Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen) spoke extensively on how the lenitive measures of the company towards teeming Nigerian car lovers is the perfect solution to improving Nigeria’s socio-economic development. In his words, “We have a huge market but small purchasing power… we need to find ways of making car acquisition easier for people”. In making the GAC promise known to guests, he further posited that “We have partnerships with commercial banks to see how we can give loans to our customers.”

GAC stayed true to its words by having officials of Wema Bank support guests with car financing options. Existing Wema Bank account holders had the opportunity to take any car of their choice. For attendees without a Wema Bank account, there were officials of the bank on ground at the Pavilion to open accounts and facilitate their car financing application process.

A cross-section of dignitaries and resource persons have also visited the arena to get a load of these eye popping GAC Motor features; some of whom include Engr Jelani Aliyu, represented by Dr Nua Omisanyan, Director, Industrial and infrastructure Department, NADDC, Rev Lambert Ekewuba, Member, Governing Member of NADDC, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Honourable Minister for Trade and Investment, all highly welcomed by the Chairman, GAC Motor Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen.

This is one out of the numerous initiatives spearheaded by GAC Motor in fostering economic advancement in Nigeria. Key initiatives include its commitment to industrialization, particularly with its collaboration with the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) as well as its commitment to sports through its partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Discover the promise GAC Motor has for you. Visit any of our showrooms and pick a GAC car for yourself.