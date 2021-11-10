Onaiyekan

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE former Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Wednesday poured encomiums on Archbishop emeritus, Most Rev (Dr) Patrick Ekpu and six others who he said laid the foundation for the modern Catholic church in Nigeria. He said some of the others were Archbishops Joseph Ukpo, late Ephraim Obot late Alexius Makuoze among others.

Delivering a homily at a service to mark the 50th Episcopal anniversary and 90th birthday of Ekpu at St Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, Onaiyekan said the era coincided with the Nigerianisation policy of the country in the early seventies and at a time the Catholic was also undergoing reformation which gave room for Nigerians to take over the leadership of the church.

He said: “The year 1971 was a tremendous year for the church in Nigeria when seven young Nigerian priests were appointed bishops.

“Our young bishop took the helms of leadership of their dioceses at a delicate period in the history of the church, it was just a few years after the end of the second Vatican council, a period of uncertainty and instability as the church groped her way to implement the truly revolutionary changes that the council had decreed very significant among such changes was the need to adapt the church to the realities of our times and the realities of our native laws and customs in every aspect of church life.

It was also the era of local music and instrument, it was the era of review of the administrative structure, the bishop had to ensure that all these were done without departing from the essence of our catholic faith and tradition we can now safely say that our young bishops proved themselves better qualified to do this than any foreign born.

“The young bishops were plunged into a challenging socio-political period many wise men in the world’s way but of little faith did not expect them to successfully cope with the demand of their high office but God’s ways are not our ways looking back now, 50 years down the line we can see that the Holy Spirit did not make a mistake they have led the churches entrusted to their care successfully until their meritorious retirement at the full age of 75. Not every former office holder deserves the title emeritus.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Archbishop of Benin Diocese and president Conference of Catholic Bishops, His Grace, Dr Augustine Akubeze said Ekpu invested in human development and the growth of the people of God.

On his part, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki described Ekpu as one who served in various local communities as a young priest understanding the customs of the people and bringing them to God describing as “We will continue to tap from wisdom to guide us as we pass through difficult times. He was a great patriot, a pious priest, visionary bishop, a rare archbishop, a living legend, a modest teacher, an audacious founder.”