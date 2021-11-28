By Henry Ojelu

Whenever corruption is mentioned anywhere, the key sector and actors that readily come to mind are the public service and politicians.

Whereas these classes are the usual suspects, the problem has spread far beyond them. It no longer has boundaries. A few years back, the Nigerian Police was rated as the most corrupt public institution in the country.

A recent report has however revealed that a silent pandemic is going on in the health, education, and water sector as more people now lack access to these three basic necessities due to corruption.

The new report issued after policy research by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, revealed how systemic and endemic corruption in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), especially in the education, health, and water sectors, has plunged millions of Nigerians further into poverty.

In its findings, the report stated that poor people are victims and not perpetrators of corruption in the health, education, and water sectors, adding that states do not have documented policies for helping people living in poverty or people earning low income to have access to health, education, and water.

It further stated that even if these policies existed, they were not known to the public officers who serve the people living in poor neighborhoods, explaining that corruption contributes to poverty and the consequential suffering of people living in poor neighborhoods.

The report found that people living in poverty were mostly self-employed (57.20 percent) or unemployed (20.10 percent) and were living in extreme poverty. The unemployed outnumbered the combined number of those who worked for the government (8.30 percent) and the private sector (7.20 percent).

On access to water, the report found that crowded living conditions heightened the need for water. Only 19 percent of people living in poor neighborhoods got water from the government. The majority of poor people who received water from the government were satisfied with the quality of water. Also, 79 percent of people living in poverty, more than 44,351,722, did not get water from the government.

It also revealed that 50.14 percent of people living in poverty, 22,237,953 people, relied on personal wells or boreholes for water supply.

In the education sector, despite the absence of inadequacy of learning tools, infrastructure, and other resources, people living in poor neighborhoods believed that good quality education was provided in their schools.

The report stated that about 34 percent of people living in poverty, 19,088,083, did not use governmental medical facilities at all. Meanwhile, 5.2 percent of people living in poverty, more than 2,919,354, who went to governmental medical facilities, were denied medical treatment last year.

Also, 52 percent of the people living in poverty were denied treatment at governmental medical facilities (more than 1,518,064 were turned away) because of their inability to pay for treatment. Because of inadequate equipment or bed space, 39 percent (1,138,548) of the people living in poverty were denied treatment at medical facilities and were turned away because of the lack of equipment or bed space.

The report further stated that only 4.20 percent, 2,357,940 of people living in poverty had received any direct poverty alleviation donation or support from the government in the past year. In comparison, 81 percent of people living in poor neighborhoods believed that those who held top public office had better access to education, water, and health. This is just as 92.60 percent, 93.80per cent, and 94.30 percent believed that they would have had better access to education, water, and health, respectively if they had a higher income.

Recommendations

Aside from stating the problem, the report provided some recommendations that will guide governments, public authorities, policymakers, and other stakeholders in improving public access to health, education, and water services. It recommended prompt amendment of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended)to recognize Nigerians’ socio-economic rights, including the rights to an adequate standard of living, education, quality healthcare, and clean water as legally enforceable human rights.

It urges the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, which allows individuals and groups whose socio-economic rights are violated to access international accountability mechanisms in the form of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The recommendation also called for the publication of the criteria for eligibility for the National Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households, cash transfers, and other social assistance programs. The recommendation included working with community-based organizations and civil society groups to disseminate information to urban-poor communities about how to be part of the programmes. Another one is increasing the investment in public health, the healthcare system, education services, clean water, and other basic public goods and services that will benefit the majority of the population.

Reporting to anti-graft agencies

It also recommended referring to appropriate anti-corruption agencies’ allegations of corruption in social assistance measures such as cash transfers and ensuring the prosecution of suspects to recover any looted funds. For transparency, SERAP demands that the list of names in the social register be widely publicized, calling for the promotion and expansion of the enrolment of more poor Nigerians in the register.

Similar to that, the report recommends improving the transparency and quality of the information in government budgets and reforming public financial management to bring it in line with international standards; regularly and widely publishing full accounts of projected and actual government revenues and expenditures.

The report was recently commended by Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha who said steps are being taken to address the issues raised. Acknowledging that the report focuses on the human social capital of health and education and the critical component of the environment, he said it speaks volumes of the thought processes that went into undertaking this research.

He said: “The import of this report at this point for the country and especially for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is that it further reinforces the fact that fighting corruption requires the buy-in of the citizenry as much as it depends on the government’s commitment to creating the enabling environment to not only discourage and eventually eliminate it but also provide guarantees that more champions of anti-corruption are protected.”