The custom jewelry business is one of the most competitive sectors in the industry. There are many existing players with new ones joining every day, all battling for the same clients. Though it can be a tough industry to break into, highly skilled and talented jewelers often find their way to success, provided they put in the hard work and dedication to showcase their craft to the world.

Al The Jeweler, also known as Elber Bekdas, is a new talent taking the industry by storm. The talented jeweler is shaking up the industry with exceptional, stunning, and splendid pieces that are unmatched. Al is the owner of Labelle Jewelry, a leading store in the custom jewelry sector. His pieces and expertise have scaled Labelle Jewelry to become a top destination for athletes and other notable figures in society.

A master of his craft, Al has established himself as a perfectionist who always gets everything done on time and with the desired quality. His exceptional customer service and ability to build relationships and friendships that reach beyond the work environment rate him amongst the best custom jewelers in the world.

“I am a perfectionist, so if I don’t like how something comes out, I start over because I know that when I do a piece, my reputation is around the customer’s neck, finger, or wrist, represented in the piece I’ve made them. It’s important to me that all my pieces are perfect,” asserts Al.

Though still fresh in the industry, Al has captured the attention of many jewelry enthusiasts, more so celebrities and athletes. His most notable work is the Starbucks piece he did for Stefon Diggs. The piece remains his favorite and most recognizable, as it went viral, gaining him a lot of recognition in the industry. Al has also done a lot of other interesting pieces for celebrities and superstars, including Jarvis Landry, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley, among many others.

Al The Jeweler’s influence and dominance in the industry has just started, and he is definitely destined for more greatness. He aspires to continue working with more high-end clients from diverse fields, including the NFL, the NBA, and the entertainment scene. Al’s dream is to get the opportunity to do a piece for Lil Baby, his favorite rapper. His hard work and dedication to the craft ensure that it won’t be long before he realizes his dream.

Most success stories feature challenges, and Al’s one is no different. His major challenge was during the early stages of his career, where he had no experience or clients to his name. Though his father and brother had already established their presence in the industry, Al found it tough to get started considering he had not taken any previous interest in jewelry.

Fortunately, his hard work, dedication, and unique talent were enough to get him started. He believes that everyone has the potential to turn their dreams into reality, provided they put in the hard work and discipline needed. Al The Jeweler’s advice is that no career doesn’t have any obstacles, and the secret lies in resilience and maintaining focus on your goal.