The pacesetting Access Bank has once again proven to be unrelenting in demonstrating its support for several sectors of the nation. One community, like many others, benefitting from Access Bank’s immense support in Nigeria and Africa at large is the Art community.

For over five years, the Bank has channelled resources into discovering great talents in the African arts community, especially in Nigeria, through the Art X exhibition and helped many achieve their dreams of being in the limelight and having a successful career in arts.

For Access Bank, it is all about economic development and the support and togetherness of humanity, and all its initiatives are geared towards achieving these. A great representation of this was seen in the recently concluded Art X Lagos 2021, with an installation of ‘ENIYAN’ by Yusuf Aina at the Bank’s booth.

The installation was inspired by the idea of being an Eniyan (human being), possessing an incredible amount of greatness and the potential to do amazing exploits and facilitate communal peace. Speaking on the installation, Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications Access Bank said, “While art can be enjoyed purely for art’s sake, we believe in the effectiveness of art to purposefully communicate and pass across a message. Hence, the installation represents GROWTH, UNITY & CULTURE, aligning with the Bank’s goals to unify people and build potentials for sustainable growth.”

Art X Lagos 2021 was a huge success, and the experience at Access Bank’s booth remains one of the event’s highlights that participants won’t forget in a while. The Bank has pledged its continued support towards African artists and the Arts community at large.