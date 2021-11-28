…Disown union of Paris workers over derogatory remarks

Nigerian Union of POP Workers, NUPW, has promised to collaborate with all other relevant professional bodies in the building industry to ensure delivery of quality and durable jobs in order to strengthen infrastructural development in Nigeria.

The NUPW, which made the vow, Saturday in Abuja, noted that it was totally committed to bringing sanity into the operations to fast track effective service delivery.

According to the statement signed by its Spokesperson, Sonon Kelvin Paul, the body particularly disassociated itself from recent unguarded remarks credited to the Union of Paris workers in Nigeria under the purported leadership of Matthew Abatan and circulated on social media.

Describing itself as responsible organization, NUPW said, “We condemn in totality any damaging or derogatory statement made by anyone concerning the government of Nigeria as to recent events of building collapse in the country.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of the Nigerian union of POP Workers have been drawn to a social media statement of misrepresentation by some miscreants in the name of Union of Paris workers in Nigeria under the purported leadership of Mattew Abatan.

“The National Chairman Nigeria union of POP Workers, Mr Wasiu Ibrahim Bayo, wishes to state that the general public and all our customers and clients should ignore the purported statements made by any of the representatives of the above name union on behalf of the POP Workers in Nigeria.

“We dissociate our union from such statements emanating from any purported convention and establish that we are in one voice as union and remain committed to the effective services and proper processes and procedures of securing every of our members while on any sites within any state of the federation.

“We are strongly and firmly bringing to the notice of the public, attention of stakeholders in construction and other related services that our union is totally committed to bringing sanity into our process of operations, welfare of our members, effective service delivery, consistent and efficient service at any site that will always give our customers the best.

“We are hopeful that in the future and coming days we shall be collaborating with all other professional organisations to ensure that excellent work is been delivered when it comes to infrastructural development in Nigeria.

“We shall ensure that we communicate effectively, consistent statistics of our membership population details and location to the appropriate authorities for security of lives of our members while on duties.

“We are committed to supporting the Government of the day to ensure that the Nigeria of our dream is truly achieved.”