.Names estate after T.O Benson

.Creates 17000 direct and 16000 indirect jobs in housing sector

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, flagged off a 480 Housing Unit of LagosHOMS at Ibeshe, as part of measures to bridging housing deficit in the state with assurance to delivered a total of 7, 000 by 2022.

Sanwo-Olu, described the estate, renamed as T.O Benson, in honour, as a modern residential estate dedicated to the well-being of the good people of Lagos State.

The Governor, who also performed the Ground Breaking Ceremony of LagosHOMS Ibeshe Phase 11, both located in Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, LCDA, said that that his administration has created16,904 jobs through the construction work in various housing schemes, adding that the housing projects have direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the state.

While unveiling another set of 480 homes delivered through direct budgetary allocation, Sanwo-Olu, said that every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people.

He said that a decent home enhances the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing.

The governor noted that the housing have a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living adding that it was based on the fact that his administration considered housing development to be a priority on its agenda.

The governor, stated that provision of housing remained one of the mandate of his administration, adding that the commissioning ceremony was clear testimony and indication of fulfillment of electoral promises.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “I wish to say that in the past two and half years, we have been earnestly addressing the huge housing deficit in the state.

“It is important to note that the gap in supply and demand of homes is not peculiar to Lagos State.

“Accommodation deficit is a challenge associated with all urban cities in the world. The situation in Lagos is however challenging because of the population growth rate of the state. The massive migration of people from all over the federation to Lagos State places a great pressure on the available housing facilities.

“In order to cope with this trend, the State Government regards it as a duty to keep on building more homes to take care of the increasing housing needs of its residents. About five weeks ago, we commissioned an Estate of 100 homes constructed through joint venture in Lekki

“Today, we are here again to release another set of 480 homes delivered through direct budgetary allocation.

“In utilizing these two strategies of partnership with the private sector and budgetary allocation, we have been able to deliver 13 major housing schemes all over the State.

“We are still counting because we are still at work in a number of housing construction sites all over the state. Apart from the one being commissioned today, three schemes are virtually ready and awaiting commissioning at Sangotedo, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, and Agbowa.”

Sanwo-Olu, assured that by the time his administration is marking the third anniversary, a total of 7000 homes would have been delivered to the people, adding that the state government is also embarking on partnership with private sector to provide more housing needs of the people.

He said the private sector involvement in housing development is vital to a robust housing delivery policy.

“Within this location, there is also a joint venture housing scheme which is being constructed in collaboration with a private investor. This is just one of the partnership efforts of this administration.

“There are still other joint venture schemes at Ijora-Badia, Tolu-Ajegunle, Lekki and Ajah to mention a few. By involving the private sector, the State is widening the home provision net and opening the door wider for more home ownership opportunities,” he said.

The governor stressed that the provision of more housing facilities in urban, suburban and rural areas is part of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

Sanwo-Olu added: “In terms of job creation, through the construction work in our various housing schemes, the State has been able to create17, 000 direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the state.

“Other forms of indirect economic activities in form of food vending at sites, transportation for work gangs and other related undertakings also amounts to 18, 000 indirect job for the informal sector.”

The governor said that the phase II of the Ibeshe Housing scheme that its foundation for the construction was being laid would yield a total of 192 two bedroom flats with supporting infrastructure which will include a network of roads, drainage system, car park, electricity and water reticulation system.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the commissioning ceremony shows, beyond all doubt, the readiness of the present administration to drive with great vigor, an all-round development of the state.

The commissioner said that the estate which is constructed through budgetary allocation is located close to the shoreline thereby making it a choice residential scheme.

He assured that with 480 new homes of various categories in the neighborhood, the socio economic indices of the area are bound to improve.”

Akinderu-Fatai recalled that recently the Governor was also at Lekki to commission the Bayview Estate, a housing scheme which was constructed through joint venture/partnership with private developers.

“The fact that he is here again today to release to the good people of the State another housing scheme while conducting the commencement of another scheme is a signal that the development of the State of Excellence is a continuous work.

“It is worthy of mention that Housing Development comes under the pillar of making Lagos a 21st Century economy in the THEMES agenda. Based on this policy thrust, the State Government has been working on the completion of all the housing schemes initiated but left unfinished by previous administrations in the state,” he stated.

The Commissioner, however, commended the management and Staff of LSDPC for a job well done on the scheme a well as the former MD/CEO Arc. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, saying that with the expertise and experience deployed on the scheme, the allottees of this estate are assured of its safety and durability.

Features of the estate

The newly commissioned scheme is situated opposite Nichemtex factory, Ibeshe Road, Igbogbo – Baiyeku LCDA, on a land area of 15 hectares. It consists of 40 blocks (480 home units) of one, two, and three bedrooms apartments. The units come with fully fitted kitchen, store and a guest’s toilet.

The estate has ample car parks, water treatment plant, overhead water tanks, borehole, pump house, central sewage system seven transformers, one Injection station and two refuse houses. Other ancillary buildings include: Generator house and community hall.