Former governorship aspirant of PDP in Imo State, Hon Tony Nwulu, on Monday, played host to the newly elected National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Suileman Kandede Muhammad, at his Abuja residence.

Hon Nwulu, who represented Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency from 2015-2019, during Hon. Muhammad’s visit pledged support to the agenda and programmes of the main opposition party’s National Youth Leader especially as preparations commence ahead of Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections.

He also advised the young National Youth leader of the party to reach out to all Nigerian youths irrespective of political leanings and affiliation in the arduous task of rescuing Nigeria from insecurity and economic downturn the nation has been plunged into by the APC led administration.

Hon. Muhammad who had stormed Nwulu’s residence with a large entourage, said he remains grateful to him for sponsoring the Not Too Young To Run bill during his time at the House of Representatives.

According to the PDP youth leader, this gave him the opportunity to vie for the position of National Youth leader of Nigeria’s leading opposition party.

Hon. Muhammad said he is a beneficiary of the law having emerged the youngest member of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC , member of the Party’s National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC.

He had earlier in his speech solicited for Hon Nwulu’s support to enable him effectively galvanize and mobilize Nigerian youths to ensure victory for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Youth Leader’s visit to Hon Nwulu, is part of his ongoing consultations with eminent Nigerians across the country after his election having met former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Those who accompanied Hon. Muhammed Suleiman Kadade to the visit include, Sanni Inuwa Baba, Naziru Suleman wambai, Hon. Wisdom Okafor and Danjuma Bello Sarki.

Recall that the Not Too Young To Run bill initiated by Hon Nwulu was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 31, 2018, to encourage active youths participation in Nigeria’s politics.