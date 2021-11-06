Russian based Nigerian Singer/Songwriter Wilson Osamudiame professionally known as “Hk Plutorious” releases his new E.P titled ‘H.I.M’ an acronym for Highness Inspiration and Meditation.

The E.P which consists of 4 tracks, namely; 4u, 2Her, 420 and H8 is going to be available for streaming on all digital platforms in the coming days. The lead single off the EP “420” has a lyrics video which is already on his YouTube channel so fans can learn the lines and sing along too.

Plutorious says he is out to make a statement with this new body of work. He said this marks the advent of a new era in his music. “Just like the title says I want my people be motivated when they listen to the EP, to meditate on it while getting high and inspired. I want them to ascend to a higher plane with joy whenever they hear my music.” He said.

“It is music for the soul. God has given me a gift and I intend to share it with the world” Wilson said.

Since its release, the album has been doing well, getting steady airplay on radio and rave reviews on blogs and social media platforms.