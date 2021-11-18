By David Odama, LAFIA

CONCERNED by the plight of the people living with HIV/AIDS, PLHIV, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, in collaboration with the House of Representatives member representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, Abubakar Dahiru, Thursday organised skills acquisition training for 155 PLHIV in Nasarawa State.

NACA representative, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this at a one-week training for PLHI) in Lafia.

He said the intervention was to enhance the economic base of the HIV/AIDS patients as well as prevention, treatment adherence and viral suppression, to ensure HIV/AIDS risk mitigation.

Abdullahi said the training was also to improve livelihood of indigent young people, key and vulnerable populations, including indigent People Affected by AIDS, PABA, by enhancing their economic base for HIV/AIDS patients and prevention, treatment adherence and viral suppression.

According to him, the guidelines recommended the implementation of interventions to ensure individuals and groups are empowered, considering the additional economic burden experienced within the COVID-19 pandemic situation, critical for achieving the global targets of ending AIDS by 2030.

“The economic downturn, due to COVID-19 pandemic, lack of livelihood skills, food insecurity among other factors, including gender-based violence, other forms of discrimination and inequality increase the vulnerability of individuals to HIV, especially among women and girls.

“The newly developed National HIV/AIDS Community Care and Support Guidelines identified economic empowerment as one of the critical strategies to mitigate the risk of the HIV virus, especially among young people, key and vulnerable populations.

“Accordingly, the intervention would build on past achievements and experiences to eliminate gender inequality and tackle poverty to ensure indigent people are not left behind in our quest for a Human Immune-Deficiency Virus (HIV)-free generation.

“Consequently, building livelihoods through micro-enterprises for indigent and vulnerable young persons, women, PLHIV and PABA is one of the remarkable ideas for developing sustainability, adherence to HIV treatment, improving household income and creating jobs among these groups of women and HIV infected and affected persons,” he said.

In his remark, Chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDs, Leprosy and facilitator of the programme, Abubakar Dahiru said participants were selected from across Lafia and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

Represented by Mohammed Ahmed, the lawmaker explained that participants will be trained on various skills such as hairdressing, barbing, confectionery, bags making among others.

He said starter packs, in form of fund will be credited to the beneficiaries accounts to enable them start their businesses.

