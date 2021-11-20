.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Abdulrahman Adedoyin has denied involvement in the killing of Obafemi Awolowo University’s postgraduate student, Mr Timothy Adegoke death.

Adegoke, a Business Administration MBA student travelled from Abuja to Ife for write his examination and lodged in the hotel only to be declared missing by the police on November 7, 2021.

Few days later, the Osun police command release a statement disclosing that the 37 years old student’s was found dead without explaining the circumstances surrounding his death and how he was found. Six persons were also arrested in connection to the murder.

Also, few days later, the police disclosed that it has arrested the owner of the hotel as part of ongoing investigation in the matter.

However, Adedoyin in audio recording that went viral on social media denied any involvement in the killing of Adegoke, saying he was aware of his lodging in the hotel, when police came looking for him.

I got wind of his case for the first time, when he was declared missing and the police came searching for him in the hotel.

He said there was no record that he was lodged in the hotel because the workers did not pay any money into the hotel’s account neither was the deceased.

He speaks further, “I, Dr Abdulrahman Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin is not a ritualist or murderer. God has blessed me since I was 26 years old till now that I am 65. I have never killed anyone or involved in any act of ritual killing.

Mr Adegoke lodged in room 305 of Hilton Hotel and Resort. The workers that lodged him did not pay into the hotel account neither did record reflect that he paid into the hotel’s Wema bank account.

“We don’t know why he was lodged without payment into the hotel account but personal accounts.

“I was aware of his story when police came to the hotel searching for him. His body was later discovered where he was dumped. It was found in the presence of police officials and his body was not mutilated. This indicated that they (staff) were not sent to kill him for ritual. I plead with Nigerians to allow police continue to with their diligent investigation with a view to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

“I started my career as an home lesson teacher in Ile-Ife and build my businesses and schools from within and God blessed me with wealth not ritual money”.