Following the renewed regular attacks on passengers on Kaduna-Abuja highway, and the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari for troops to get merciless with bandits, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described the administration as the worst in the history of the country.

The spokesperson of the Coalition, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, while reacting to the recent rise in attacks, killings and kidnappings in the North while the presidency issues empty threats, said government has completely lost control of the region’s forests and highways to armed criminals who roam freely and terrorise the population with ease.

He said as things stand, the federal government and troops can no longer be relied upon to provide even the minimal guarantee of security for citizens.

The Coalition said northerners have heard enough of excuses and fake promises of action from the Buhari-led administration.

CNG said it was unacceptable for the people of the North to continue to live under this level of exposure to criminals who freely attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages and rustle cattle, while the President and security chiefs issue threats and promises that have no effect.

“While all northern states governors have completely ran out of ideas, the President and federal troops keep telling us that they are doing something about the daunting security situation, but by now all northerners must have realized that our communities have been abandoned to the mercy of unforgivable poverty and armed criminals that continuously waste the greatest asset of the region; its population, weakening us politically and pauperising the region economically.

“Enough of taking excuses and fake promises of action from an administration that runs from threats and acquired the reputation of being the worst in the history of our nation in terms of any capacity to generate confidence in its ability to achieve security of citizens’ lives and properties.

“All northerners are by now alarmed at the rising insecurity of communities and their properties in the with the escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers insurgents and other assortments of armed criminals who roam towns and villages at will, wrecking havoc.”

CNG stated that it was no longer in doubt that the current federal administration and set of state governors have lost the capacity and necessary caurage to discharge the vital constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

The Coalition noted that the situation is getting worse literally by the day, as bandits and insurgents take advantage of the huge vacuum in the administration’s political will and capacity to act which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.

It said further that the situation under which all northern communities live today is no longer tolerable, adding that everyone must rise to protect themselves.

Vanguard News Nigeria