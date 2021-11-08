Heritage Bank

By Babajide Komolafe

Heritage Bank Plc has launched a robust innovative and advanced digital banking experience, “Octiplus”.

The bank explained that Octiplus is a bank-agnostic, all-in-one digital banking application, which grants users access to a bouquet of financial, lifestyle and social networking features with the added convenience of converging card based payments within one application irrespective of the issuing Nigerian bank.

Speaking on the application, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo said, “Heritage Bank is a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge as a service organization in the business of banking and with the introduction of Octiplus, it is indicative that we are driven by the passion to ensure that your financial, business and lifestyle objectives are delivered in a convenient and interactive manner.

“With Octiplus, we are set to redefine the concept of digital banking for the discerning mobile user, as the app is equipped with several exciting features that reiterate the Bank’s commitment to expand its digital architecture and modernize its interactions with the banking public, irrespective of your preferred financial institution.”