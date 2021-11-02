A heavy rain downpour with immense thunderstorm that occurred on Sunday night, October 31 has caused severe natural disaster in a quiet agrarian community of Erinmo community, in Osun State, destroying houses and properties worth millions of naira.

The rain which started at about 5pm, lasted for over four hours, causing heavy calamity on the community and some neighbouring towns with no life lost.

According to the traditional ruler of Erinmo land, His Majesty, Oba Dr. Micheal Ajayi, whose properties were badly affected, said that the damages were huge.

Speaking to journalists, Oba Ajayi said, “There has been a calamity here in Erinmo last night. A very heavy rain with thunderstorm has destroyed most of the entire house fence of my residence which is about one acre, including some buildings and properties around Erinmo community and the neighborhood, but we thank God that no life was lost.

Explaining further, the monarch said, “At about 5pm, Sunday evening, the rain began to drop in it’s usual manner, but shortly after that, it became intense with immense thunderstorm.

“It took off part of the roof of some building in my palace, flooded the rooms, broke some glasses and destroyed valuable properties worth millions in the compound.

“Some areas affected include over 52 houses, roofs and walls within Erinmo town. About three church building’s roofs and walls. Oba Elerinmo palace; entire fence, Erinmo Civic Centre roof, 21 traders shops destroyed, Erinmo large billboard, electricity poles and cables destroyed,” he said.

According to him, areas in Erinmo town that was also affected by the heavy downpour include Temidire, Oke Ode, Odo Oja, Odi Olowo, Ogbon Idimi and Imogun.

The monarch who lamented over the extent of the damage, has called on the government of Osun State, emergency relief agencies, individuals and private organisations to come to the aid of the community.