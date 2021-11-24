He was symbol of hope for many, South-West PDP remembers Dosunmu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has recalled the “hope-inspiring, sympathetic, diligent, gentlemanly and dogged” Chief Wahab Dosunmu, for what the party described as “the best mankind has to offer”.

Chief Wahab Dosunmu, who passed on eight years ago, was known for being sympathetic to the struggle of the masses and, in particular, his constituents.

The party, in a statement by Chief Rahman Owokoniran, said “Dr. Olaseinde Wahab Dosunmu inspired many and diligently served the people. Dosunmu continues to remain in the hearts of many.

“He was loved by his people because he dedicated his services to the ordinary people. He will forever be remembered for his good deeds.

“Dosunmu was a brilliant scholar and a devoted family man. He became the symbol of hope for so many young ones.

“May his soul rest in peace. Your name and good deeds shall ever be in our hearts,” Owokoniran added.

The PDP scribe also went down memory lane to reel out Dosunmu’s recent political forays:

“Dosunmu contested the Lagos governorship primaries in 1999. But he lost the ticket to Senator Bola Tinubu.

“However, he clinched the ticket for the Lagos Central Senatorial District and won on the platform of Alliance for Democracy, AD.

“Later, he with some other AD federal lawmakers, joined our great party, PDP.

“Dosunmu remained vibrant and was Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology till 2003.”

He recalled Dosunmu, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, was one of those who fought for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 presidential mandate of late Chief M.K.O Abiola.

