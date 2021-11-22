He lived well, Pastor Oboh mourns CPM Founder, Rev Ezekiel

Apostle Peter Oboh(left) and CPM Founder, Rev. Dr. Ezekiel Obiora.

The ex-British boxing champion-turned cleric for Christ, Pastor Peter Oboh, has described late Rev. Dr Obiora Ezekiel as a man of God that lived and died well, adding that “he answered the glorious call to be with the saints after a good fight of faith.”

According to Oboh, since Adam’s sin, dying became part of man’s nature. But how one lived became more important.

In a statement, Apostle Oboh, Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, said: “My condolences to the family of the late General Overseer and Head Pastor of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, CPM, Rev. Dr. Obiora Ezekiel.

“Although his family members and spiritual children will feel the pain of loss, Rev. Obiora’s passing calls for celebration.

“First, he transited to glory in the ripe age of 78 years. Again, he answered the glorious call to be with the saints after a good fight of faith.

“So I say to all his children rejoice and be glad, for he answered the call like all true soldiers of Christ.’

However, the ex-Commonwealth boxing champion noted that it was also a time of sober reflection.

“My advice to all, including myself, is to live every day on earth to please God our Maker.

“The only way to do that is obey Him, love others and use every talent he gave us. That is, naked we came to this earth and naked we will leave it.”

Dr. Obiora passed on Friday, November 19, but was announced to the Church on Sunday, November 21.

