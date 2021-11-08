By Providence Adeyinka

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, producers of leading diaper brand, Molfix, has vowed to continue investing in Nigeria both on the short and long run, saying it cannot compromise standard and quality, despite the high cost of doing business and production.

Speaking during a facility tour to Hayat factory in Agbara, Ogun state, Sales Director, Hayat Nigeria, Mr. MotayoLatunji, said that the drive to invest in Nigeria is a reflection of the trust of Hayat on Nigeria’s economy and its attractiveness to the globe.

Latunji said: “Any country investing this magnitude is here to stay, it is a long term minded company and not short term. Hayat will continue to invest in Nigeria both on the short and long run. We would continue to expand and bring in more product portfolios and more categories into the country.

On Foreign Exchange, forex crisis and its impact on importation of manufacturing products, he said: “If you are in manufacturing and rely on some quantities of import it is a tough time. Foreign Exchange, forex is not only high, but also not easy to find. The supply chain issues globally are also impacting businesses. Cost of doing business, operations, logistics are high.

“Things are high but we don’t compromise our standard and quality, the standard of Molfix can only be better. Despite all these, we keep innovating our brand, bringing more technology into the country on what is newest in the diaper world and how best we can present our product to our consumers, he said.

He shared a deeper insight on the distribution and accessibility of molfix product in the country, saying: “Kimya Nigeria has a strong distribution network, and our sales team across the 36 states of the country, we also ensure that our products are accessible to all are spread economic class citizens, we believe this is a sole approach we use in creating value with our product.

“It’s essential for us to offer affordable products and create shared value. Often times, we evaluate all arms of our business to ensure that we provide our products at best price without compromising our quality and standard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the firm hosted its brand ambassador, Mrs. FunkeAkindele-Bello, Mo’Mums, mummy influencers; Tuke Morgan, Fab Mum and Nazom’s corner, to a facility tour to deliver a deeper insight to provide intimate knowledge of the Molfix brand and further give insight to the manufacturing processes and quality management to general public.

Earlier in his welcome address, Factory Manager, Mr. Rasak Sulaimon, said that the factory boasts of a state-of-the-art high technological microbiological lab that ensures the diapers are void of microorganisms that will affect the child with the conduction of aging tests to ensure that the diapers can be stored in any kind of temperature or environmental condition without causing damage.

Sulaimon said: “We are always thinking of innovative ways to make our products delivered in its best form for the safety of every child. With the intention of standing out from the crowd, raw materials in the factory must meet the standards of human, machine, quality control and good manufacturing service before being processed for consumption.

“The factory is run by Nigerians, locals to be precise in an effort to help the government curb the issue of unemployment in the society,” he said

Head of Marketing, Hayat, Mrs. Roseline Abaraonye, said constant research has helped the organisation to understand the need for consumers to have freedom of choice, saying: “and our focus remains delivering a consistent high quality for our consumers to show the brand cares for babies and their Mums. We are currently dominating the diaper market with our brands and Molfix is the market leader.

“We are on a happiness movement journey with all our Mo’Mums and Mo’Babies. Despite all challenges and difficulties in the world and market, we believe in Nigeria, and we will continue to give the best diapers to the Nigerian mothers and babies. We believe Nigerians deserves the best and we are committed to deliver the best to them”