As part of the commitment of the Globastorm Safety Foundation GSAFO, Consortium of United Nation International Peace Council UNIPC to promote the culture of peace among nations and strengthen capacities for conflict prevention, Management, resolution and sustainable peace in country including but not limited to Chiefs, Women, Youth groups, and Community Organisations cannot be overemphasised.

It is in this regard that the Globastorm Safety Foundation GSAFO, a consortium of the United Nations International Peace Council UNIPC headed by His Excellency, Prof H.C. Olumuyiwa Babalola as Nigeria Representative honoured Amb. Ahmadu Haruna Zago, a Philanthropist and Kano State APC Chairman as an Africa Peace Envoy Award.

He received the Award because he has been tested and trusted in the area of promoting understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiations, mediation, dialogue and reconciliation for political peace building in Nigeria.

During the presentation and decoration, Nigeria Representative invites other wellbeing and political dignitaries to emulate the kind gesture.

Vanguard News Nigeria