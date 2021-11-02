As the 2021 Halloween celebrations wrap up all over the world, Nigerian born singer, Charles Onyeabor who is currently resident in Italy has admonished Nigerians to show the same level of support for its cultural festivals as they do with Halloween.

Charles, who is the son of an Iconic and legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor, said he’s worried about the way Nigerians, especially celebrities go all out to celebrate Halloween but don’t keep this same energy when it comes to the indigenous and cultural festivals in the country.

In his words, ‘this weekend on social media, we all witnessed how Nigerians celebrated halloween, with mind blowing customers, parties and events. I just hope and wish we can keep this energy and replicate it when it comes to our cultural festivals and not just shun them. This is the only way we can preserve the Nigerian culture and even export it if we get it right’.

He went on to say, ‘this is not me condemning those who celebrate Halloween, its totally fine, but we should use the same energy to promote and amplify the Nigerian culture, its the least we can do’.

Charles Onyeabor, is no doubt a worthy Nigerian ambassador in Europe as he continues to keep his father’s legacy alive through music and building his own catalogue of amazing music and fanbase all over the world.