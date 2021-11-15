The United Nations beaming searchlight spotted the Amazon, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo, National President of the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), recently in Nigeria for her disposition to provide leadership for humanity by creating a better world for women, children and various communities in Nigeria via her philanthropic donation of her time, skills, experience and talent.

The wife of the Chief of the Naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, was recently inducted into the United Nations Humanitarian Hall of Fame amidst pomp and pageantry, at an Award and Charity Concert held at the Chida International Hotel, Utako, Abuja – FCT, Nigeria on the 29th of October 2021. This was done in recognition of her humanitarian services. The epoch making event was convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Council in conjunction with the Global Fundamental Need Aid and Development Forum.

Speaking about this she stated that, “I feel highly Honored and grateful to be recognized. This definitely means that my little efforts are being appreciated. So I say Alhamdulilah because one can’t thank God enough. And also my ever supporting Husband, AZ Gambo (Admiralty Medal) who is always willing to give me all the encouragement that I need to move ahead.”

Understanding that change doesn’t just materialize by wishful thinking but is earned, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo has deliberately laid down schemes and training for the women and children of the naval families through different projects. For instance, within the span of 6 months, she has initiated four major trainings geared towards the protection of national interests within homes, to preserve the economic well-being and the family’s integrity through empowering the women. These trainings conducted are bringing smiles like sunshine to the naval barracks and its environs.