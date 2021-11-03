Living in the jungle with limited supplies can be tricky, and it took a toll on the contestants as Esitima and Mfon exchanged harsh words over a pair of sandals.

The sandals given to the contestants are similar, and a mix up is bound to happen as someone wears another person’s pair. This was what occurred as Mfon wore Esitima’s sandals. But when Esitima asked for her shoes, that’s when things took a downward turn. Mfon got too aggressive at that moment. He began name-calling Esitima and even went as far as issuing threats. The other contestants did not find this funny. Damilola, busy in the kitchen, had to pause his work when he heard the words Mikel said. Mikel told Esitima that “she couldn’t dare talk to him that way outside the show” and “she should watch her back.”

Mfon, on the other hand, felt Esitima was ranting and spoke to him rudely. He said that he had noticed she was “uncultured and disrespectful” and had been trying to annoy him. He said that he let his anger get the best of him and shouldn’t have reacted that way.

All these over a pair of sandals? The jungle life may be getting to them, but that’s no excuse to threaten one’s life. We’re curious to see how the Council of elders will address this situation. What will be Mfon and Esitima’s fate?