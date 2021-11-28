By Peter Egwuatu

Guinness Nigeria Plc has increased its production line for the manufacturing of spirit drinks in order to create more job opportunities and enhance return for stakeholders.

President, Diageo Africa, John O’Keeffe, accompanied by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, while commissioning the plant said: “The new line which is designed for the production of spirit drinks, is expected to produce about 600,000 EUs of the Company’s iconic spirits brands including Orijin Bitters per year.”

Commenting on Guinness’ determination to support the efforts of governments across Africa to grow their economies through effective backward integration, John O’Keeffe said: “The Company is determined to support these initiatives with the right investments.

This project is part of the mainstream spirit capacity expansion programme with a cost of £2.0million to install an additional cube packaging line at our Ogba brewery for the packaging of Orijin Bitters in the sizes and formats desired by consumers.

The investment forms a key part of Guinness Nigeria Plc’s supply strategy for meeting increased demand for our highly successful portfolio of mainstream spirits.”

The Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc , Baker Magunda, while conducting journalists and other invited guests around the facility during the commissioning ceremony said: “The Company is determined to ensure that it meets the demands of its esteemed and loyal consumers who have believed in the iconic brands from the company for over seven decades.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr.Ben Llewellyn-Jones in his comment expressed satisfaction that Guinness Nigeria is making head-way despite the difficult operating environment as the Company keeps breaking the limits in its business development trajectory.

“We are excited to work with British companies in Nigeria as they continue to show commitment in their investment drive towards economic growth of the country. We will continue to also work closely with the government to scale up infrastructural development that will aid business growth and creation of job opportunities”, Llewellyn-Jones said.