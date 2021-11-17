Gubernatorial hopeful for the 2023 general elections, Uba A. Michael has continued his consultations as he teams up with political colleagues and chart a path as it draws closer.

Michael who paid a courtesy visit to House of Representatives member, Honourable Shina Peller said the visit was because no man is an island and that he is consulting with progressives and people of like mindset who have been on the path of politics in Nigeria

The entrepreneur and good governance advocate hails from Delta State and has not shied away from lending his voice to issues of national discourse.

“I came on a courtesy visit and used the opportunity to tell my brother that I will be throwing my hat in the ring come 2023.

“What I am doing now is consulting with progressives and people of like minds because I won’t be able to do it on my own. I’ll need friends who can spur me on. Friends who have been at it before me.

On his part, Peller described Uba’s intentions as valid and encouraged him not to relent in his ambition. He said the time was now for the younger generation to come into power and change the way things are done.