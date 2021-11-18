.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig Gen Mohammed Takuti Usman on Thursday 17 November 2021 conducted civil-military cooperation activities as part of “Exercise Enduring Peace” to three schools under the Brigade’s area of responsibility and presented Exercise Books, Pens and other writing materials to hundreds of students of the schools.

Represented by the Commanding Officer, Guards Brigade Garrison, Lt. Colonel Onoja Joshua Okwoli, the Cimic exercises were carried out at Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Durumi, Bwari, where 400 children benefitted, Army Children School, Mambilla Barracks, Maitama were 537 children benefitted and NAOWA Nursery/Primary School, Mambilla Barracks.

Okwoli disclosed that the Civil-Military Cooperation activities will also involve the provision of medical outreaches to selected communities with the Guards Brigade AOR and other infrastructural development.

Speaking during the presentations, Lt. Col Okwoli said the donation of the books by the Guards Brigade Commander was aimed at supporting the education of children towards ensuring that they do well in their studies and examinations.

“We have come to support you by distributing these exercise books and the pen’s so that you will do well in your schooling, It will assist your learning. So going forward, wherever you find yourselves be good citizens, do not get involved in criminal activities and stay away from anything that has to do with violence” he said.

Speaking separately, Coordinator of NAOWA, Guards Brigade, Pharm. (Mrs) Rekiyat Usman who received the books on behalf of NAOWA Day Care Primary School expressed delight at the donations noting that the school recently underwent a lot of upgrades to bring it up to the Montessori standard hence the books are coming at the right time.

She commended the Chief of Army Staff, the NAOWA National President and the Brigade Commander for all the support towards the School upgrade and provision of the books adding “We are sustaining legacies which is the motto of NAOWA President, so everyone is out to contribute towards improving the school system and welfare of the children”.

At the Army Children School, Mrs Mubo Christiana Alamoh, the Headmistress, thanked Guards Brigade for the books and Biro donations towards the children saying “it will help the children towards developing interest in writing. As you can see the writing materials has brought excitement to the children”.

At the LEA Primary School, the Head Master, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed thanked the Nigerian Army for selecting the school as one of the beneficiaries saying it is a thing of joy for the about 400 children to be given books and writing materials free of charge.

He however called on the authorities to assist with the fencing of the school to prevent its premises from being used as a dumping ground for refuse, prevent criminals hiding in the school after closing hours and prevent children from going to a bakery close to the school to eat expired bread which is thrown away and falling sick to food poisoning.

Vanguard News Nigeria