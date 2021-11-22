…Tips him for national award

As Delta State Permanent Secretary and Directorate of Protocol, Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbagbaje clocks 57 tomorrow, November 23, 2021, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CCSO) and Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust (CGACT) are set to honour him certificate of credence.

The groups in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend and signed by its leaders, Amb. Omoba Michael and Amb. Godwin Oghenero Erheriene of CCSO and CGACT respectively, described him as an “Epitome of public servant/trust, and the face of accountability/transparency.

While appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Sir Ogidi-Gbagbaje for the next batch of national honour, the groups noted that it will spur him to do more and will serve as means of motivation to others in the public service to emulate his sterling qualities.

The statement reads, “The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CCSO, under the leadership of Amb. Omoba Michael and Amb. Godwin Oghenero Erheriene of Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust, CGACT, have decided to honour Delta State Permanent Secretary and Directorate of Protocol, Sir. Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbagbaje with a certificate credence on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary as an Epitome of public servant/trust, and the face of accountability/transparency.

“In view of the above we are using this medium to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR who is a father to all to please consider Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbagbaje in the next batch of National honour to spur him to do more and also a means to motivate others in the public sector to emulate him. We are not unaware, reward for hardwork/well done is more work.

“It is worthy of note that since Sir Ogidi-Gbagbaje joined the civil service there has been tremendous transformation within his capacity as his office has always been the holy site for Christians, Muslims and others who who are in public service including those in the private sector.

“He is a man with the heart of gold, who believes you should always come to him with problem because he loves providing solution. He will always tell you, “If there is no problem there won’t be solution, for if there is a problem there must be solution”.

“It’s on the light of the above that the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations decides to honour him with a certificate of credence. A man who is so passionate and diligent with his job, who will never share his working hours with any other thing.”