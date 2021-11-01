By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group under the auspices of ‘New Breed for Sustainable Development’, has completed training for the first batch of three hundred and thirty Akwa Ibom youths in various vocational skills.

The Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Christo Ekpoh, disclosed to newsmen weekend in Uyo that the graduation ceremony for first batch trainees has been fixed for Friday, November 12, 2021.

Ekpoh also disclosed that starter packs including, Iaptops, Butterfly Sewing Machines, Make-Over kits, Filing machines for shoes and professional make up boxes among other items would be distributed to each of the beneficiaries to enable them set up their own businesses.

He disclosed that training for the second batch has commence, stressing that a total of 10,000 youths of the state would benefit at the end of the programme.

He said: “The New Breed for Sustainable Development, a group with core mandate of mobilizing Akwa Ibom youths in line with the Dakkada philosophy of Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration has concluded arrangement to hold a Business and Entrepreneurship Summit/graduation Ceremony for the first batch of our trainees.

“The ceremony is slated for Friday November 12, 202. His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel will be the Special Guest of honour, while keynote speakers include, the CEO of Ubotex Ltd, Elder Ubong Obot, Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umoh Eno, and the CEO of WestGate Global Ltd, Mr. Churchill Tom Udo.

“A total number of 330 Akwa Ibom Youths have so far been trained under the Vocational and Entrepreneurial Training Programme. We are targeting the training of ten thousand (10,000) Akwa Ibom youths in various vocational skills.

“The first batch of successful trainees numbering 330 will be given starter packs including, Iap tops, Sewing Machines, Make-Over kits and professional make up boxes among other items to enable them set up their businesses and be economically independent.

“We also wish to inform that training for the second batch of trainees has commenced, and will continue in batches till the 10,000 target is achieved”