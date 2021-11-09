Bayelsa Young Progressives Forum has berated the Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri for allegedly claiming projects initiated, executed and completed by his predecessors.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, the state capital by its spokesman, Comrade (Hon.) Jasper Dakore said; since assuming power, all Diri has done was to lay claims to project executed by his predecessors.

“Your government is failing our people. Governance entails delivering dividends of democracy to the people. What we have witnessed under Diri’s government is propaganda”.

“In the course of transition, our great party, the All Progressives Congress had the opportunity of documenting some of the projects done by Diri’s predecessors who he now claims to be done by him”.

“For instance, the Nembe Unity Bridge was done by our leader, His Excellency, Timipre Sylva. Diri can not take credit for a project that has been 60% done because the conceptualization, planning, the awarding and execution of projects are tasking . The Nembe bridge is our leader’s idea and project.

“The Kaiama General Hospital which Diri’s government is laying claims to was built and finished by former governor Seriake Dickson’s government. The only thing done by Diri’s government was mere interlocking. Every other important thing like equipment and staffing was done by Senator Dickson.

“Suffice also to note that the Imiringi bridge in Ogbia Local government was 100% done and would have been commissioned if the former governor wanted it.

The group also stated that the Yenagoa bypass was started by His Excellency, Timipre Sylva who had sand filled over 70% of the road.

“Everyone knows that in our terrain, when you sand fill, you have almost done 70% of the work.

“It is also very important to let the people of Bayelsa note that the 60-metric tonnes Multi-Billion Cassava and Starch Factory which sits on a 40 hectares of land at Ebedebiri in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, was established and completed by the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson which ordinarily would have created jobs for our teeming youths in Bayelsa.