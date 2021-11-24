Jada Consults has partnered with the Lagos state Ministry of Education Child Guidance, School Counselling and Special Education Unit, to put an end to bullying in Secondary Schools.

This will be made possible through an Anti-Bullying Awareness Program kicking off this week in Public Secondary Schools across the Six Education Districts in Lagos.

The Awareness Program themed: “The Bully, The Bullied and the Bystander,” is aimed at creating awareness on the causes, effects and prevention of Bullying in Secondary schools and ways through which School Counselors can identify and manage bullying situations in schools.

“The goal is to help students and teachers alike, to promote a safe and conducive learning environment for themselves,” the Principal Partner, Jada Consults and Lead of the Anti-Bullying project, Data Jaja explained.