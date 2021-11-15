.

—- Allegations spurious, plot to blackmail governor, his immediate family, govt — Ojogo

Dayo Johnson Akure

A group, the Ondo state Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM) is poised for war with the state government over an alleged clandestine plot to hand over the state forest reserve to a consultant company allegedly linked with the Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu

Recall that the state government last week lifted the ban placed on activities in the State Forest Reserves after ten weeks.

The state government said that the measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

The lifting of the ban was coming after the members of the State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) protested continued ban on logging activities in the state saying over 30,000 jobs have been lost in three months.

Its Zonal Chairman, Rev Williams Atibioke said they have lost over N200bn in the last three months.

However, the Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM) in a statement issued and signed by its State Coordinator, Alhaji Olawole Idris said the Akeredolu’s family is on a mission to siphon all resources of the state before leaving the state by February 2025.

OSCTIM alleged that the governor’s son has been using one Ilesanmi Ademola a.k.a Brainbox as his frontman for this shady deal.

OSCTIM said that “the state government intentionally placed a ban on all activities in the forests on August 31, 2021, to enable it to perfect all necessary documents before the new consultancy company begins operations.

” The recent pronouncement from the state government on the lifting of forestry activities pointed in the direction that the new consultant will soon resume operations.

“To ensure the smooth running of this new consultancy agency, the governor has allegedly instructed his son to nominate someone he trusted as the new commissioner that will be in charge of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

“we are concerned about the recent activities in the state forest reserve and we believe it is pertinent for us to raise alarm before our state becomes insecure and bankrupt mainly because of the activities of a person who is hellbent on milking the state dry.

“For decades, our Forest Reserves have been one of the sources where government generates revenues.

” It is very unfortunate for the governor’s son to make frantic efforts to turn this into an avenue of making money for his pocket all in the name of bringing a consultant that will be in charge of the operations in our forest reserve.

” Enough is enough, we are appealing to all stakeholders in the state to speak up and condemn this criminal act being spearheaded by Babajide Akeredolu and one Ilesanmi Ademola popularly as (Brainbox). We now ask: what was the offence of the former consultant?

“We won’t allow Akeredolu and his son to cripple the sunshine state. He has given the power to his son to an extent that he (Babajide) now determines who and who would serve in his cabinet.

“We are aware that the new commissioner that may likely be in charge of the ministry of natural resources has already pledged his loyalty and also keyed into the new criminal arrangement”.

In a swift reaction, the state government said the group allegation was ” a plot to blackmail Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his immediate family and the state government.

The Commissioner for information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said the planned smear campaign was targeted at the Governor’s family with fabricated details and spurious allegations.

“It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous individuals have perfected plans to blackmail the Akeredolu administration, using the first family as a target of their smear campaign

“The plan, which was hatched and orchestrated by these individuals, particularly, targeted the Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu, on allegations of high handedness and interference with serious government decisions, especially as it relates to the economic activities at the government reserves

“Succinctly, the purveyors of this heinous plot have perfected plans to lie against the Governor and his son of attempting to take over the management of the forest reserves so as to corner the resources for personal gains.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Akeredolu handles the business of government with utmost respect and accountability.

“The government decision to ban all logging activities and subsequent lifting of the ban, are all in the interest of the state.

“This government is exploring all avenues and blocking loopholes to shore up its Internally Generated Revenue so as to ensure that more funds are brought into the government coffers to drive development in the state.

“We will not fold arms and allow disgruntled elements ruin the gains that have been recorded and being consolidated on, in the state.

“Under this administration, we have recorded significant progress and growth in our IGR.

“For a government that has shown accountability and readiness to explore all economic angles for the progress of the state in the past four years, it is not only laughable but, preposterous for any disgruntled group to suggest that Governor Akeredolu’s son was planning to man the ministry of natural resources for personal gain.” the statement reads.

Ojogo urged members of the public to disregard the lies being peddled around by bad losers whose aim is to distract the Governor and government of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria