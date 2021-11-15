Group known as Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, NNII, has congratulated, Prof Charles Soludo, the governor elect in the just concluded Anambra state election.

In a congratulatory message signed by Iyom Josephine Anenih, President General, the group asked Soludo to extend a hand of fellowship to all individuals and groups involved in the election, thus to heal pre-election wounds and make Anambra state the beacon of excellence in the East South.

Read the full statement below:

The Board of Trustees, Advisers and all members of Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo congratulate you on your victory at the just concluded Anambra state governorship election.

“We at Nkata have followed your public life and believe that you would, on being inaugurated, bring to the state the community, national and global excellence you have been associated with.

“We believe that as your name, SOLUDO implies, your leadership will herald complete peace in Anambra state and indeed the South East of Nigeria.

“As women, the recent violence in the state and indeed the South East had left us crying for peace which is a precursor to development.

“As a group whose motto is ‘Partnering For Development’, we believe that given your pedigree, you understand the value of peace to development.

“We therefore implore you to heal the pre-election ‘wounds’ by extending a hand of fellowship to all individuals and groups so that Anambra can live out its promises as the beacon of excellence East of the Niger.

“We at Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo believe, as our name implies, in dialogue and conversations from family units to national and global levels.

“We equally believe that as ‘nwa afo Igbo’ who has held several social, academic and corporate leadership positions, you understand the value of Nkata, maka na Igwe bu Ike and Izu ka mma na nne ji.

“Make nkata your mantra as you step into the leadership of our dear Anambra. We pray that I ga esolu udo, udo esolukwa gi. Daalu.”

Vanguard News Nigeria