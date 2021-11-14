By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano has continued to receive commendation for honouring Mrs. Ngozi Onuegbusi with a gift of N1 million for refusing to sell her vote during the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

The latest is the African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG), a women empowerment and advocacy group dedicated to good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment.

The group said it was elated that Governor Obiano promptly recognized and rewarded Mrs. Onuegbusi in appreciation of her forthrightness.

Mrs. Onuegbusi, who hails from Ukwulu, Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State was seen in a viral video that surfaced during the governorship election in the state where she vehemently rejected a bribe of N5,000, opting instead to vote according to her conscience.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AWFG, Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal said there are many exemplary women like Mrs. Onuegbusi in Anambra State and in Nigeria, adding that the good example set by Onuegbisi would ginger other women to emulate her action.

According to her, one of the visions of her NGO was to identify such women, empower them in their businesses, political aspirations, and other endeavors in order to create a new crop of rural women, who would always eschew money politics.

Justice Iyizoba said it is necessary for Nigerian politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is by providing the people who elected them into office with good governance through the provision of the necessary social amenities, such as good roads, good schools, jobs, quality health care, among others, to make life worth living.

She called on the government, public and private institutions to recognize the importance and relevance of women in the scheme of things, arguing that women deserve greater representation in governance at all levels.

She said women, as mothers of the nation, know where the shoe pinches and have a lot to say and contribute towards making life better in the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria