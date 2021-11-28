By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) under the auspices of Community Development and Good Leadership has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for building 3000 units of housing estates in the six states of the region.

The NEDC also built another 1500 units of housing estate in a local government area of Borno State.

This is just as the group averred that the Commission under the.able leadership of the Managing Director, Alhaji Muhammad Alkali is yeilding the desired results.

The group in a statement signed by its National President,Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, said: “After about two weeks of a painstaking exercise by our technical team, who went round the North Eastern Region, particularly to assess the havoc caused to the region by the dreaded Boko Haram sect, vis-à-vis the efforts of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), in ameliorating the situation, we have observed with much delight and appreciation, the striking leadership qualities of the current MD/CEO of the Commission, Muhammad Alkali, as displayed by the high level of achievements, he has recorded.”

“The striking leadership qualities, have enabled him to diligently discharge his duties and of particular note, is the way and manner he has been able to evenly cater for the people of the region, without leaving out any section, even though the effects of banditry and/or Boko Haram attacks, affecting the region are more felt in some areas than others”.

The group described the Managing Director of the NEDC as an honest and great leader who has the welfare of the people at heart and without any iota of discrimination.

” We are particularly pleased with the building of 3000 units of housing estate in six States of the North East by the North East Development Commission and the 1500 units of housing estate in a Local Government of Borno State and the assistance being rendered to the internally displaced Persons (IDPs) with food and other services.”

“With this kind approach to life and leadership, we are sure, you have a brighter future ahead, as the Almighty God will definitely entrust you with higher responsibility, for the welfare of His people,” the group said.