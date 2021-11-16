Lagos, Nigeria Greenwood House School, an independent nursery, and primary school in Lagos represented Africa at an event hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat at COP26 in Glasgow where a series of children’s books on Sustainable Energy was launched.



The event featured a conversation between the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the children on the various themes in the books. The children from India, the United Kingdom, Malta, and Nigeria-represented by Greenwood House School were allowed to share their views and opinions about the concept of the book as well as the outlook of energy consumption globally. The book series written by children’s book author Allan Drummond was developed and commissioned by the Commonwealth Secretariat. The book displays the concept of sustainable and inclusive energy in an easily digestible and engaging style for young readers between the ages of 7-12 years.



Long-term global energy projections indicate that the world will require substantially more energy as population growth and urbanization outweigh efficiency gains. Speaking at the event, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland said “Over 60% of the Commonwealth population is estimated to be below 30. We are committed to investing in young people and placing them at the center of sustainable and Inclusive development. These books are an instrumental tool to governments and educators in raising awareness and initiating dialogue at an early age about sustainable energy transitions and the achievement of SDG 7 across the Commonwealth.”



Commenting on the event, Dr. Ekua Abudu, Founder of Greenwood House School, said “We are honored to have been selected as the only school to represent Africa at the launch of the children’s book series on sustainable energy. This is a commendable initiative by the commonwealth to increase awareness on sustainable energy which plays a vital role in global economic growth, strengthening all areas of development amongst the future world leaders at such a young age.”



Leveraging the platform of COP26, the purpose of this side event is to highlight the Commonwealth Sustainable Energy Transition (CSET) initiative around energy literacy and innovation for children and launch the conversation amongst member countries and partner organizations on the need to establish a platform for engagement of children in the global discourse on sustainable energy. Greenwood House School is proud to be part of this conversation.



Greenwood House School has an impressive record of academic success. It runs classes from creche through nursery to primary six and accepts children between the ages of 3 months to 10 years irrespective of their cultural and religious backgrounds.

