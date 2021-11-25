Greatlife Entertainment, a Nigerian Multimedia company that specializes on photography, event coverage, music production and other functions of entertainment partners with Swiss International D’Palms Airport Hotel, Ajao Estate to launch her entertainment Hub in Lagos.

The Greatlife Entertainment Hub is established to provide an animated and conducive environment for everyone living and visiting Lagos, to unwind and have a memorable time of good music and laughter with family and friends.

The Greatlife Entertainment Hub is more than just a fun place —it is an organising avenue for talented upcoming acts in the comedy and music sector to display their acts and be seen. Aside the in-house lounge, it has also the conference hall, and pool lounge for life band performances in the evenings.

“This is a vision we had for a long time and partnering with Swiss international D’palms provides a secure and beautiful environment for our guests to have a great time. We want our guests to have the best flavor of pleasure, that is why Greatlife, an entertainment company is strategical Aligning with a hospitality organization to create this entertainment hub.” Sam Okenye, CEO of Greatlife Entertainment.

The Greatlife Entertainment Hub will officially open on the 28th of November at its location in Swiss International D’Palms Airport Hotel, Ajao Estate, with its yearly concert ‘Rhythmic hilarity’. This year’s Rhythmic hilarity will feature amazing acts like Kennyblaq, Mr. Real, Short Family, Alincology, and many more.