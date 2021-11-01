From its inception in 2017, it wasn’t hard to tell that the Tulles and Wools brand was one positioned for global success.

With a followership of over 10,000 people on social media and a growing clientele across different continents, the brand has showed exponential growth in the last four years and this hard work was recognised on the first of October 2021, at the Green October Event, hosted by Lamode Fashion and Entertainment Magazine a leading print and digital magazine in Nigeria, when the brand was selected and awarded the prestigious special recognition award as the OUTSTANDING KIDS FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR 2021.

Although the creative director, Mrs Jennifer Falusi-Adedayo was unavoidably absent, a representative received the award and also gave an acceptance response on her behalf.

In her acceptance response, she thanked her darling husband for his constant support, her children for being her source of motivation and all supporters of the Tulles and Wools brand for spurring her on to success.

She also dedicated the award to her Queen who turned 1 on the first of October, and to God, the original CEO of Tulles and Wools.

Tulles and Wools is indeed a brand to watch out for.