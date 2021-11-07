Omo Ghetto

The Africa Film Academy, organizers of the premier and prestigious movie award have announced the list of nominees for the 17th edition of the award. The AMAA 2021 nominations announcement was held at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, 26th October, 2021.

While announcing the nominees for the 26 categories, the head of jury, Hon. Steve Ayorinde said movies were submitted from different countries of the continent. He also noted that the 2021 list of Nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.

READ ALSOAnambra Decides: Police dismiss protest of personnel on election duty

Among the nominees, the film Gravedigger’s Wife from Somalia received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like award for best film in African Language, award for best actor in a leading role and best director. Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Nigeria), Eyimofe (Nigeria), African American (South Africa) and Ayinla (Nigeria) also received multiple nominations.

Nigerian actress and Big Brother Naija star, Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) was nominated in “Best Young/Promising Actor” for her role in the movie Collision Course.

The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2021 at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and other countries worldwide. The AMAAs is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa. Since 2005, AMAA has been celebrating the excellence of Africa’s cinema.