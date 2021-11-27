Director of GOVA Educare Foundation, Mrs. Flora Mbeledeogu and the Founder Mr. Valentine Ikenna

By Olayinka Ajayi

To lure out-of-school children back, GOVA Educare Foundation has donated shoes and bags to over 50,000 pupils.

Speaking at the foundation’s programme tagged : “Educate to Elevate: An initiative aimed at Equipping 50,000 underprivileged School children free School shoes and Bags”, founder of Educare, Mr. Valentine Ikena stressed that the rate of out of school children after the COVID -19 lock down is alarming.

“Our aim is to equip low cost schools, under privileged children to ensure that they remain in school. The number of out – of – school children in Nigeria is high, so, we want to eradicate poverty and also donate products which includes school shoes and school bags. Our targets are not only in public schools but basically low cost schools including private schools. These shoes and bags would be distributed nationwide and our aim is to equip 50 thousand children”.

Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Flora Mbeledeogu, stressed: “ The population of out of school children in Nigeria had risen from 10.5 million to 13.2 million, the highest in the world according to UNICEF 2018 survey. There is a huge demand for learning opportunities translating into increased enrolment. The decadence in the educational sector should be of great concern to all. Solutions, initiatives and interventions in the education sector should not be left on the shoulders of educationists and government alone”.

She insisted that “public, private partnership should be a bridge to mend the linkages in the educational sector”.