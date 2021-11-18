

…says unity of Nigeria threatened by terrorists

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has commiserated with his Sokoto state counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and the Government and people of the state over the massacre of 43 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state on Sunday and Monday by bandits terrorising the country, warning that the unity of the country is being threatened by the terrorists.

The Governor in a statement Thursday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Nathaniel Ikyur recalled with pains how just in October this year, more than 40 people were also gruesomely massacred at another market in Goronyo LGA by the same bandits.

The Governor was quoted as saying that “the boldness being exhibited by the terrorists from state to state across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its territorial integrity to terrorists whose sole agenda is to conquer Nigeria.

“He laments the atrocities of the terrorists who are going about invading communities unhindered with unprovoked attacks and says this is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakens the faith of the citizens in government.”

“The Governor calls on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the government and condemn these mindless acts against innocent Nigerians who are already weighed down by the harsh economic policies of the APC-led federal government.

“He appeals to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges they face in fighting to protect the sovereignty of the nation but to go all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

“Governor Ortom prays that God will grant the deceased rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”