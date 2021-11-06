The All Progressives Congress (APC), Gombe State chapter cautioned its members on Saturday to desist from politics laced with violence.

Mr Moses Kyari, the party’s Publicity Secretary gave the warning in Gombe at a news conference.

Recall that there was a violent clash on Friday when some youths attempted to stop the Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Danjuma Goje, from entering the state.

READ ALSO:Anambra Decides: Police dismiss protest of personnel on election duty

Kyari stated that the party’s Executive Council had a meeting over the violence involving party members and condemned the brigandage which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said the party’s executives resolved that they would not condone barbaric acts and would take measures to discipline any party member no matter how highly placed.

He added that the executives called on security agencies to carry out thorough investigation into the matter and “whoever is found culpable must be punished according to the laws of this country’’.

Kyari stated, however, that the party remained very strong and united under the leadership of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

“We support our party leader, Gov. Yahaya’s call for politicians to play the game by the rules,’’ he stressed.

The party also requested Sen. Goje to tender an apology to the party and to indigenes of Gombe State over the unfortunate incident.