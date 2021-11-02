By Emem Idio

Protesting residents of Isoko- speaking communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have vowed to shut down the Samabiri/Buseni cluster location housing nine oil wells and operated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, in their area.

The villagers alleged that the multinational company refused to keep to the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, reached with its host communities.

Our grievances

Protesters, including men, women, and youths of Osekwenike, Abuetor, and Osifo communities barricaded the access road leading to the Agip-owned facility and disrupted operations to press home their demands.

Steered by the leaders of the three communities, they carried placards which bore different inscriptions such as: “Agip give us our link road,” “Agip obey the directive of the deputy governor on the surveillance matter,” “We are tired of staying in darkness in our communities, “Agip employ our youths” among others.



Presidents-general of the three communities, Mr. Lovely Agwor (Abuetor), Mr. Anthony Okorie (Osekwenike) and Mr. Benjamin Aghoghovia (Osifo), in a joint statement, noted that they decided to embark on a peaceful protest after all efforts to reach Agip for dialogue failed.

The community leaders noted that they had written several letters seeking audience with the oil giant through the Manager, Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division, to address their demands but Agip had continued to rebuff the communities’ efforts to have a round table discourse on the way forward.



They recalled that in separate letters dated June 23, 2021 and October 14, 2021, addressed to the General Manager, District, Nigeria Agip Oil Company through the Manager, Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division, the communities forewarned about its plan to shut down the oil facility if Agip refused to listen to them.



Demands

“Some of our demands include that Agip should assign the construction of our link road which shall connect the three communities in line with our GMoU for 2001/2006 to the recommended contractor. No implementation, no production.



“To mobilize the contractor to site for the completion of our gas turbine project in line with our MoU 2001/2006. To assign the surveillance contract to a trusted indigenous contractor in Bayelsa State or to our recommended contractor and payment of two months’ salary arrears to our community. No implementation, no production.

“To respect our GMoU which comprises nine communities namely: Osekwenike, Abuetor, Osifo, Agbere, Odoni, Kaiama, Isoni Ossiama and Ogbunugbene,” they said.



The aggrieved communities are also demanding a monthly supply of 45,000 liters of diesel to the communities which Agip stopped over six months ago, for no just cause thereby subjecting them to acute darkness, while the multinational company and its staff enjoy uninterrupted electricity at the cluster location housing nine oil wells producing thousands of barrels of crude oil daily.



Appeal to Buhari, Diri

They used the medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri and the relevant authorities to prevail on Agip to do the needful, vowing not to vacate the oil site if their demands are not met.



Problem will be resolved —NAOC staff

Reacting, an official of NAOC, who refused to be named, simply said the matter and the demands will be resolved by the appropriate authority.

Vanguard News Nigeria