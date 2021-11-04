By Cynthia Alo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has received another global commendation for its support to the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The bank bagged “SME Financier of the Year” and “Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs” at the Global SME Finance Summit and Awards 2021 organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

According to the IFC, the award is in recognition of the Bank’s outstanding service to businesses operating in International Development Association (IDA) countries and fragile and conflict-affected situations.

In addition, in the “Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs” category, FCMB was commended for offering exceptional services, including funding and capacity building, to women-owned businesses.

Endorsed by G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and the SME Finance Forum, the Global SME Finance Awards was launched in 2018. It celebrates the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients that have achieved impressive results.

Commenting on the global recognition, Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, said, “once again, it confirms our commitment to national development through peerless support for the sector driving industrialisation, job and wealth creation.”

Edun thanked the IFC and Global SME Finance Forum for considering FCMB worthy of the honourable mentions among the several financial institutions that submitted entries. She gave the assurance that “FCMB will continue to offer the right solutions that would consistently boost the productivity and overall performance of the business of our customers.”