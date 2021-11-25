Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

President, Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun, TRAWSO, Dr. Oluseyi Atanda, has urged members to begin to seek deities’ intervention in their bid to fight Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

TRAWSO had issued 21 days ultimatum to the monarch to apologise for his derogatory utterances against deities, Iwo ancestors and Yoruba monarchs or risk one million Orisa worshippers March on his palace to demand his removal.

Barely six days to the expiration of the ultimatum, traditionalists in a statement by Atanda urged Islamist group to stay away from the crisis.

They said their fight against Oluwo is not a fight against Islam or the monarch’s belief, but an effrontery on Orisas in Yorubaland.

The statement read: “It will be six days from today (Thursday) for the ultimatum given to Oluwo to expire.

“Let me sound a note of caution to Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC; be honest, fair and just in your dealings and utterances.

“We are not fighting Islam or Oba Oluwo because he is a Muslim king. After all, he is not the only Muslim king and he is not the ONLY wise one.

“The grouse is Oluwo crossed the line to hurl verbal abusive languages on Orisa, Obas and his ancestors.

“Steer clear of the battle and do not incur the wrath of what least concerns you. Let Oluwo bear his cross alone.

“To all ONISESE across the world, as the President of TRWASO, I call on you today to be INVOLVED.

“From today, November 25, let us offer a kolanut each on daily basis to our Orisa to seek their intervention by November 30.

“Kabiyesi Oluwo, you have insulted Baba Ooni, Kabiyesi Alaafin, Orangun Ila, Chief Ogundokun, some Alfas and they let you go.

“Do not insult Baba Elebuibon. Be warned.”

