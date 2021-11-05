By Prince Okafor

The publisher and chief executive officer of GbaramatuVoice Media Group, Jacob Abai, on Friday, November 5, 2021 met Kogi State Government officials at the State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, ahead of a planned media tour of the state.

On hand to receive the Publisher on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello was the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku, and the Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Mohammed.

Abai, while speaking at the meeting, told the governor that arrangements for the newspaper’s team to go on a media tour of the state and see things for themselves, first-hand, have been concluded.

“Aside from being a responsibility conferred on the media by the instrumentality of participatory democracy and election of leaders, the present demand and proposition stemmed from the awareness that your administration has in the past six years done exceedingly well in every facet of public leadership in the state,” said Abai.

“Hence, the urgent need for the unrestricted dissemination of such scorecards so that other leaders in the country can draw a lesson. And as a news media operating in Niger Delta, Nigeria, we have observed and can attest that in the race for nation-building and development, you, and your office have impacted positively in the lives of the people.

“You have visibly rendered selfless service and assistance to the generality of the people of the state and contributed meaningfully towards the human capital/manpower, infrastructural development, and security of lives and property.”

Speaking on behalf of the Kogi Governor, Asuku promised to partner with the newspaper.

He described stated GbaramatuVoice as a good platform to implement and push the state’s 2023 agenda effectively.

The Governor’s Chief of Staff said they would be happy to work with such a media that cuts cross the Niger Delta region and is fast spreading to the northern part of the country.

Kogi is one of the states in Nigeria’s north-central region. Governor Bello, who came into office in 2016, will complete his tenure in 2023. There are indications that he will run for president in that year.

GbaramatuVoice newspaper, established in 2015, has grown into a global multi-media organization with newspapers, websites, and apps serving millions of readers around the world as an important media in the Niger Delta. The newspaper shoulders an even more significant responsibility as it continues its quest to serve as a bridge between Niger Delta communities and the rest of the world.