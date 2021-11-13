By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Ahmed Wase have expressed sadness over the death of Vanguard Newspapers reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem, who hitherto covered the activities of the House.

Salem was found dead after 30 days of his disappearance in Abuja.

The Speaker said it was more painful that Salem, whom he described as a vibrant and committed journalist, went missing for almost a month before his corpse was discovered at a morgue in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila recalled how Salem distinguished himself as one of the finest journalists that covered the activities of the House for many years.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the late Salem’s family, Vanguard newspapers, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the House of Representatives Press Corps.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late journalist, Gbajabiamila prayed God to grant his family and colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that Salem would be so missed.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Wase also expressed shocked and sadness over the death of Vanguard reporter.

In a condolence massage issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma in Abuja on Saturday, Wase said: “It is with great shock and a deep sense of loss that I mourned the death of a very hard working courageous reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem.

“Mr. Salem has no doubt contributed greatly to the practice of journalism and the development of the nation’s democracy.”

The Deputy Speaker said the National Assamnbly, particularly the House of Representatives will miss Salem’s brand of journalism that has enriched lives of many Nigetians.

While praying God to grant his soul eternal rest, the Deputy Speaker sent his condolences to the late Salem’s family, Vanguard newspapers, NUJ and the House of Representatives Press Corps.

Vanguard News Nigeria