By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Salamatu has encouraged some women and children in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps across not to allow their current condition dampen their spirit.

She said that succour was underway to give them a facelift.

Mrs Gbajabiamila made the pledge when she led a score of members of the 9th House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (9th HORMSA) to the Kuchingoro IDPs camp in Abuja for the maiden edition of Project Uplift.

The project featured a health and wellness talk by officials of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) in addition to a mobile clinic healthcheck where blood and other tests were carried out on the IDPs and members of the Kuchingoro community.

Gbajabiamila was also accompanied to visit by the wife of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mrs. Nafiza Idris Wase and the wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, among notable women.

A statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Julcit Onigbogi stated that the IDPs were also offered an exercise and fitness session as well as a beauty parlour where women and children had their hair done.

Security and self-defense sessions were also conducted as the IDPs got home and food items.

Speaking during the visit, Mrs Gbajabiamila said that the maiden edition of Project Uplift was meant to provide succour and lift the IDPs spirit.

According to her, the association has been undertaking charitable causes since its inception, in line with its objectives, by impacting meaningfully on the lives of Nigerian women and children particularly in the provision of food and medical facilities in different parts of the country.

“The information we have gathered shows that the people of the camps do not have access to public hospitals or healthcare facilities.

“Moved by this sad reality, we communicated with the authorities in charge of certain IDPs camps to identify the people’s key needs, many of which are acute and immediate. It is on that basis that we are here under the umbrella of ‘Project Lift”, she said.

Gbajabiamila’s wife noted that the issue of women and children was central to the ideals of 9th HORMSA, saying it was the reason behind the plan to take Project Uplift to some identified IDPs camps in the six geo-political zones.

“The mission of Project Lift is to spread love and compassion to women, our sisters, across these communities, and remind them of their dignity, role and status in society, in spite of the temporary

hardships they face. To achieve this, Project Lift will visit and distribute relief items to women and children living in IDPs camps across the country”.

She also urged relevant government agencies to double their efforts at ensuring that the plights of the IDPs were improved while intensifying plans to return them to their homes.

She said: “I hope that today will mark the beginning of a journey of sisterhood with you but more importantly, signpost a renewed hope for the future, for women of this camp, for their families and for this community”.

In his good will message, the Director-General of NPHDA, Prof. Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who was represented by Dr. Sam Obasi urged the IDPs to take the issues of personal hygiene, vaccination, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and open defecation seriously, saying they have severe health implications if taken for granted.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of several home items to the women in the camp, while the children also had a great time with games, dance and educational pep talks.

Vanguard News Nigeria