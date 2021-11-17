Gbajabiamila appoints ex-Rep, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, as Special Assistant Political Matters (South West)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has approved the appointment of a former lawmaker, Hon. Adedapo Lam-Adesina, as his Special Assistant, political matters (southwest).

Hon. Lam-Adesina replaces Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, a former lawmaker, who served the Speaker in the same capacity until his recent appointment as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

Hon. Adedapo Lam-Adesina served as a member of the 8th House of Representatives representing Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency of Oyo State and former Commissioner for Youths and Sport in Oyo state. He has been a close ally of the Speaker since the 2015 speakership contest in the House.

