—says country committed to infrastructure renaissance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Paris, France, assured investors that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country, considering the huge benefits in terms of returns and utility.

Receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, President Buhari noted that Nigeria had made huge investments in gas, and will continue to create enabling opportunities for expansion while looking at improving alternatives for renewable energy.

The President said Nigeria remains mindful of the target of zero-emission by 2060 and had already started putting in place necessary natural structures that will ensure balance and safety for citizens and the global community.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Total said the French company had been greatly encouraged by the interest and support for investors in the country and would continue to explore and pursue opportunities of mutual interest.

Pouyanne noted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by Mele Kyari had provided a strong support base and partnership for growth, assuring the President that investments in the gas sector will be sustained, with consideration for renewable energy.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has declared that his administration was committed to an infrastructure renaissance for Nigeria.

He spoke when he met with the President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

“We are struggling very hard on infrastructure because there can’t be sustainable development without it,” the President said.

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that is what we have engaged ourselves with in the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments.

Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly. When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves.”

President Buhari thanked the IDB for its help so far, saying; “what we are so dependent on (crude oil) has lost a lot of energy. It is coming back gradually, and we are breathing a bit more with some confidence. But we expect greater cooperation from you.”

Dr Al-Jasser said he had been glad to see the level of collaboration between Nigeria and the IDB since he assumed duties three months ago, telling President Buhari: “I am impressed by your policies on infrastructure, which will give opportunities to youths, and encourage the private sector. Nigeria is a pivotal country to us, and it deserves all the help it can get.”

The IDB boss said the main role of the bank was to promote development among its stakeholders and will continue to lend a helping hand to Nigeria.

