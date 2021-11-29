By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenagoa

A mother and her two children were on Sunday evening severely injured after a gas explosion occurred in their residence along the Azikoro Road in Ekeki suburb of Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

It was gathered that the children between the ages of 6 and 8 were with their mother at about 6.30 pm when the explosion occurred from their kitchen.

According to a source, the victims were home awaiting the arrival of their breadwinner, said to be a commercial Keke Napep operator from Kogi State.

The source said: “When the odour of the gas leakage was perceived, the woman left the children to switch on a torchlight to check the leakage.

“What was heard next was a huge explosion which threw open their iron door and shook the entire building.

“The 6-year-old boy was severely burnt because he was lying down naked when the explosion occurred.

“The mother and the other eight-year-old boy were severely affected too and have been rushed to Government House clinic by sympathisers.”

It was further learnt that neighbours and good Samaritans have started pooling resources together to assist the victims while calling on the Bayelsa and Kogi State government to assist the poor family during these trying period of their lives.

